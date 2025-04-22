28,400 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Bought by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

