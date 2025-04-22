Curi RMB Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,876,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,774,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,095,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ROK opened at $226.76 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

