Commerce Bank Sells 474 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,511 shares of the company's stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank's holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,322,000 after buying an additional 281,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $285,126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 869.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $9,422,160.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,191,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,761,964.85. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,737,719. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE K opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

