Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,823 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

