Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ameren were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

