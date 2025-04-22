Natixis Acquires 18,521 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Natixis grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $241,958,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nutrien by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,169 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,671 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,895 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 854,543 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

