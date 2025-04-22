Ossiam Acquires 363 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Ossiam grew its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Revvity were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,290,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,930,000 after buying an additional 156,679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Revvity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,382,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,234,000 after purchasing an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,958,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,306,000 after buying an additional 274,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Revvity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,621,000 after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

