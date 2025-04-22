Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Decreased by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Insulet were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth $114,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Insulet by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $238.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.47 and a 200-day moving average of $261.27. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

