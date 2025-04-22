Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average of $177.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

