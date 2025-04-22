Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,890,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,891,000 after buying an additional 645,746 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after acquiring an additional 623,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after acquiring an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

Shares of BLDR opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

