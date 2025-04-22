Shrub (SHRUB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Shrub token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Shrub has a market cap of $3.55 million and $1.76 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shrub has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Shrub was first traded on June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00367328 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,510,748.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

