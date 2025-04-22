SUPRA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.17 Million (SUPRA)

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One SUPRA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SUPRA has a total market cap of $52.17 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUPRA has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,340.69 or 0.99784628 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,890.25 or 0.99275835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUPRA Token Profile

SUPRA launched on April 29th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 79,653,987,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,674,615,797 tokens. SUPRA’s official website is supra.com. The official message board for SUPRA is supra.com/academy. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs.

Buying and Selling SUPRA

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 79,653,193,570.98512 with 11,673,821,484.218231 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.0045907 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $5,395,085.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUPRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

