ResearchCoin Price Up 3.7% This Week (RSC)

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One ResearchCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. ResearchCoin has a total market cap of $28.45 million and approximately $366,575.20 worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ResearchCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ResearchCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,340.69 or 0.99784628 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,890.25 or 0.99275835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ResearchCoin Profile

ResearchCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com.

ResearchCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.24568335 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $359,672.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ResearchCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ResearchCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ResearchCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ResearchCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.