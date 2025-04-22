Saros Price Reaches $0.12 (SAROS)

Saros (SAROS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Saros has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Saros has a total market capitalization of $313.68 million and $6.78 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saros Profile

Saros was first traded on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,625,000,000 tokens. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz.

Saros Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,625,000,000 with 1,166,156,202 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.1198159 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $7,697,932.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

