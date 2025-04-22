FY2027 EPS Estimates for TSE:AYA Decreased by Stifel Canada

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.66.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

AYA stock opened at C$11.11 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.53 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.