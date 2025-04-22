KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MTDR

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Matador Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.74. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.17 per share, with a total value of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,540.80. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,375,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,444,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after buying an additional 555,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,669,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

