Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMKR. Melius downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

AMKR stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.88. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

