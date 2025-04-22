Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 401.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,000 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the quarter. Slate Path Capital LP owned 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C. David Cush acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.