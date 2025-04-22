Slate Path Capital LP Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Slate Path Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279,330 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 550,570 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 2.5% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $135,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SEA by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.21.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

