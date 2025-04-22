Slate Path Capital LP Increases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,963 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 2.2% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Slate Path Capital LP owned about 2.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $120,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

