FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

FSA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,544,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,038,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $9,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

ONEOK Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE OKE opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

