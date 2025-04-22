Slate Path Capital LP Sells 2,045,900 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Slate Path Capital LP lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,045,900 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up approximately 7.3% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $399,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,572,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $94,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,531,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $520,450,000 after purchasing an additional 823,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,980,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $177,700,000 after buying an additional 586,924 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.68.

Western Digital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

