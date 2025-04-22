NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.65. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,873,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,442,000 after purchasing an additional 951,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NovoCure by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,815,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,503,000 after acquiring an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,284,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 360,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

