VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 181,511 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 149,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,659 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPH stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5245 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

