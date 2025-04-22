Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 38,574 Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 552.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.55% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USD. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

USD opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $557.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 2.89. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

