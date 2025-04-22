AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

AGCO stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $121.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 45.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AGCO by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 1,269.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

