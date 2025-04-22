Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Up 22.0% in March

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Stephens increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Quarry LP grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

