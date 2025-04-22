Equitable (EQH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $317,101.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,300.22. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,534,018.96. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,332 shares of company stock worth $4,141,315 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

