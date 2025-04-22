adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Baird R W

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $112.44 on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in adidas by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

