Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,940,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 61,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at $504,599,673.92. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 507,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,876. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Snap by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snap from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

