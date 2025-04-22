Short Interest in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expands By 22.2%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 977,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TDS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.60%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.