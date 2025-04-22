Short Interest in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expands By 22.2%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 977,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance
Shares of TDS opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.62.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.60%.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
Featured Articles
