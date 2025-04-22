NMI (NMIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ NMIH opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. NMI has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $42.49.
In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
