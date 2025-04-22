NMI (NMIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. NMI has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

Insider Activity

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.