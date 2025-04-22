Short Interest in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Grows By 22.4%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 572,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRAA opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $650.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.52. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

About PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.