Short Interest in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Increases By 22.6%

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 161,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 143,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $52.12.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

