MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.60 ($4.50) and traded as low as GBX 318 ($4.26). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 318.92 ($4.27), with a volume of 8,569 shares trading hands.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £63.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 347.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 44.36.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds.

The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

