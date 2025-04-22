Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.99. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 7,777 shares.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

