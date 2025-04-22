BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.84 and traded as low as C$10.25. BioSyent shares last traded at C$10.26, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

BioSyent Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$117.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

