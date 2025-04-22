Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.12 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 164 ($2.19). Fidelity Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.25), with a volume of 146,538 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £194.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.93.

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 2.17 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity Japan Trust had a net margin of 71.01% and a return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity Japan Trust will post 25.3499222 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity Japan Trust

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC aims to be the key investment of choice for those seeking Japanese companies exposure.

The Trust has a ‘growth at reasonable price’ (GARP) investment style and approach – which involves identifying companies whose growth prospects are being under-appreciated or are not fully recognised by other investors.

