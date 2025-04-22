SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as low as $9.24. SGS shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 97,082 shares changing hands.

SGS Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SGS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

