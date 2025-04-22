Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,195.03 ($15.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,076.10 ($14.40). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.51), with a volume of 221,674 shares.

Monks Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,195.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,236.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Monks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.