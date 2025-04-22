Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.21 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 161.48 ($2.16). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,028,367 shares.

Henderson International Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £322.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.13.

Get Henderson International Income alerts:

Henderson International Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Henderson International Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Henderson International Income

The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high and rising level of dividends, as well as capital appreciation over the long-term from a focused and internationally diversified portfolio of securities outside the United Kingdom. It invests in a global portfolio consisting of listed equities and fixed interest asset classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.