NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,512.66 ($20.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,466 ($19.62). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,492 ($19.97), with a volume of 22,461 shares changing hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,512.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The company has a market capitalization of £850.96 million, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.72.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers.

Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.

