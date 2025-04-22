NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,512.66 ($20.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,466 ($19.62). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,492 ($19.97), with a volume of 22,461 shares changing hands.
NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,512.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The company has a market capitalization of £850.96 million, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.72.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.
