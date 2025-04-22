Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.22% of Option Care Health worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

