Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.59 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,712,493,000 after acquiring an additional 68,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,200,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,072,787,000 after purchasing an additional 190,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,475,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,357,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE BLK opened at $855.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $748.02 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $927.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

