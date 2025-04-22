Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.40.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

EXP opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.68. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.61 and a 12 month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

