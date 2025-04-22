Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 51,000 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,933,000 after buying an additional 329,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,009,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,313,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 272,340 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE SG opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $288,774.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,373.65. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $136,064.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,084,259.40. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,852 shares of company stock valued at $871,417 over the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

