Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 46,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BJUL opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $209.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.