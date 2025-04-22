First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after buying an additional 75,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $298,426,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $147,341,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,684.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,846.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,030.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,346.09.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

