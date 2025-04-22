Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.79.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

