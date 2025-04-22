Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJAN. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

